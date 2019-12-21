'From a different planet': 'Outrageous' catch leaves cricket world stunned

Chris Jordan has pulled off one of the best catches in BBL history after a stunning effort in the deep to help the Perth Scorchers claim victory.

The Perth Scorchers made a whopping 7-197 as they cruised thanks to big scores from Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft.

But it was Jordan’s insane catch in the deep that had fans out of their seats.

Fawad Ahmed was bowling to Dan Christian when the big hitter tried to clear the ropes.

Chris Jordan took an extraordinary catch on Saturday night (Images: Fox Sports/Getty Images) More

The hard and flat hit was soaring down to long-on but a rampaging Jordan covered immense ground.

He then dived to his right and took an absolute screamer at full strength to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kZZf2yMWxF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

Chris Jordan is an outrageous cricketer pic.twitter.com/PgEM4YF3x5 — Ryan Elliott (@RyanEJourno) December 21, 2019

Whaaaaaaaaaaat🤯



Chris Jordan is from a different planet! Another one to add to the showreel...#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/JiJezkpb3u — The Googly (@officialgoogly) December 21, 2019

The Scorchers ended up winning the game reducing the Melbourne Renegades to 6-185.