'Absolute farce': Fresh fury over Australian cricket 'disgrace'

Shane Warne led the condemnation on Wednesday night after Cricket Australia’s decision not to implement the DRS in the Big Bash came back to bite them again.

Perth Scorchers batsman Liam Livingstone was the latest victim of the farce when he was adjudged lbw to a ball that pitched outside the line of leg stump against the Sixers.

Livingstone was sent packing by the umpire but was unable to use the Decision Review System, leaving Scorchers fans filthy.

A similar incident occurred in the season opener on Tuesday night when Usman Khawaja was wrongly given not out.

After two shockers in the first two games, fans are fed up.

Warne took to Twitter on Wednesday night to call on Cricket Australia to change their stance.

“Two absolute howlers in two games from the umps in the BBL plus a couple of shockers too. As a lot of us have said before this years comp - DRS has to be introduced into this competition,” he said.

Others labelled the debacle a ‘farce’ and a ‘disgrace’.

Cricket Australia won’t budge on lack of DRS

On Wednesday afternoon, CA emphatically ruled out bringing the DRS into the Big Bash at any stage this season.

Calls from leading players and coaches to introduce DRS grew louder after Tuesday night's season opener, during which Khawaja survived an LBW shout that could have been overturned if reviews had been allowed.

Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch added his voice to the debate on Wednesday morning, declaring he would strongly support having DRS in play for the BBL.

The system is already used in Test, T20 international and ODI cricket.

But CA chief executive Kevin Roberts delivered a blunt "no" when asked if it could be introduced during the current BBL campaign.

"We'll review the BBL in the ordinary course, at the end of the season," Roberts said.

The DRS debate follows a decision by CA to introduce a new strategic time-out to be used by batting teams in the BBL this season.

Finch felt that rule change proved there was enough time for DRS to be used during the fast-paced domestic T20 competition.

"I think we should have one review, similar to internationals and ODI cricket," Finch said.

"There's so much riding on games and you know how much of an impact one ball can have or one decision can have.

"Sometimes you're on the right side, sometimes you're not, but I think we've come far enough and there's enough time in the game to have a 90-second strategy break, so to me it would make sense."

