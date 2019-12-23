'Pull your head in': Ricky Ponting unloads on 'dumb' Big Bash batsman

Ricky Ponting has blasted Perth Scorchers batsman Josh Inglis over a horror ‘brain fade’ in his side’s loss to Adelaide Strikers.

Leg-spinning wizard Rashid Khan helped the Strikers absorb a stunning opening onslaught from Liam Livingstone and Inglis to notch a 15-run win over at Adelaide Oval on Monday.

After posting 4-198 from their rain-reduced 18 overs, the Strikers' attack was ravaged by Livingstone (69 off 26 balls) and Inglis (50 off 27), who combined for 124 off 52 deliveries to seemingly turn an imposing run chase into a stroll.

But Rashid (3-40) took the scalps of the high-flying pair off successive deliveries in the ninth over to spin the contest back the Strikers' way as the Scorchers were ultimately restricted to 7-183.

"We knew we had to go all guns blazing to try to get near that total," Livingstone said.

"It was a bit of risk-reward trying to take on Rashid. He's obviously one of the best bowlers in the world.

"Disappointed that we both got out to him but ultimately we should have seen our side home so it's a bit disappointing."

Ponting was left gobsmacked in commentary when Inglis fell attempting a big sweep shot the ball after Livingstone was dismissed.

“I know that they’ve been really positive, but that’s dumb batting as far as I’m concerned,” Ponting said in commentary for Channel 7.

“Now they expose two brand new batsmen to the most difficult situation in a T20 run chase with the best spinner in the world operating.

“Surely you’ve just got to pull your head in here and get through the over.”

Wes Agar (2-29) snared brother Ashton Agar (two) and Cam Bancroft (19) in the space of three balls before Phil Salt's spectacular outfield catch in the final over to dismiss Cam Green iced the Strikers' win.

Livingstone clouted seven sixes - including a monster inside-out 98m strike off Billy Stanlake that landed in the second tier of the Bradman Stand.

His stunning dig ended when he launched at one too many, skying Rashid to Salt in the outer.

The next delivery Inglis was bowled attempting to sweep a wrong 'un from Rashid, who then had a prodding Ashton Turner (four) caught behind.

By the time captain Mitch Marsh (14) flat-batted Harry Conway straight to Jon Wells, the asking rate had spiralled and the Scorchers lost control of a match that had been there for the taking.

Openers star for Strikers

Earlier, Jake Weatherald (83) and captain Alex Carey (55) starred with the bat after the Strikers were sent in.

Struggling England import Salt played a poor shot to succumb for two in the opening over - after falling for a duck on debut on Saturday - before Weatherald launched at the Scorchers attack.

He crunched three sixes - including a 100m bomb off Chris Jordan which soared into the Chappell Stand - in his 83 off 47 balls before being run out by Jhye Richardson.

At the other end Carey, snapped up by the Delhi Capitals in last week's Indian Premier League auction, was sublime in a whirlwind 24-ball innings that helped get the Strikers off the mark in their campaign.

"When a team is over 120 (126) after nine overs, you throw the ball to Rashid Khan and he normally fixes it and that was no different tonight," said a relieved Carey.

"That was a pretty big breakthrough to get three quick wickets from him.

"It (the wicket) played outstanding. It got us to the total to win a game, then we've got Rashid Khan to change the game."

