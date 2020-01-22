'Taken too soon': Glenn Maxwell rocked by devastating tragedy before Big Bash match

Glenn Maxwell was playing with a heavy heart on Wednesday night after the death of a close friend.

Maxwell handed the captaincy to Peter Handscomb for the Melbourne Stars’ clash with Adelaide Strikers as he dealt with the tragedy.

However he still played the match and there were emotional scenes when he dismissed Strikers batsman Phil Salt.

Maxwell kissed the black armband he was wearing before pointing to the heavens and embracing teammates.

Glenn Maxwell was playing with a heavy heart. Image: Fox Cricket More

“He points to the sky for his mate who was taken too soon,” commentator Jason Richardson said.

“It’s a very emotional game for Glenn Maxwell and his team gets all around him.”

Fans watching on sent their well-wishes to Maxwell.

Stars stutter in loss to Strikers

Adelaide survived a late whirlwind from Peter Handscomb to jump to second on the BBL ladder with an 11-run victory.

Former Test paceman Peter Siddle (career-best 4-33) held his nerve in the face of some last-ditch pyrotechnics from acting captain Handscomb (65 not out from 39 balls) as the Strikers, defending 4-162, held the Stars to 8-151 at Adelaide Oval.

With their third successive win and second from as many matches against the Stars, Adelaide boosted their chances of securing the double-chance, leapfrogging the Sydney Sixers on the table.

Handscomb batted magnificently but lacked support after the Stars slumped to 2-26 when they lost both openers in the powerplay.

Glenn Maxwell points to the heavens after dismissing Phil Salt. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) More

Salt took a magnificent running outfield catch to send tournament leading run-scorer Marcus Stoinis (5) packing before fellow opener Nic Maddinson (7) was skittled by Rashid Khan.

When Nick Larkin and the dangerous Maxwell both departed for 19 the visitors were 4-63.

With 53 still required off the last three overs, the Stars needed a miracle - which the valiant Handscomb very nearly provided.

"We saw in their (Adelaide) innings, they back-ended it really well and I thought we could potentially do the same," Handscomb said.

"I was backing us in to get close, which we did, but we left our run a bit late."

