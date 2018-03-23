NBA game begins in near-empty arena over police protests

An NBA game is underway with only a relative handful of fans inside the arena after protesters blocked the entrances to the stadium.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon local time to protest against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man.

Clark was shot by police near his grandparents' house this week.

Local reports say he was holding a mobile phone, which police assumed was a gun.

The demonstration over Clark's death began in the afternoon on a main freeway and moved into Sacramento's city centre less than an hour before the Kings' game against the Atlanta Hawks was due to begin.

With perhaps only a couple of thousand fans inside the 17,600-capacity Golden 1 Center, protestors blocked the entrances -- and officials had no choice but to lock the doors.

The game was delayed for just over 20 minutes, while the national anthem and player introductions were cancelled before the contest tipped off in virtual silence.

The Kings allowed all fans to move into the lower bowl, with TV commentators praising the team's response to the situation.

Thousands of fans waited outside the arena in hope but were officially locked out during the first quarter.

"Tonight's game began with a delay," the Sacramento Kings said in a statement.

"Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remains closed and we ask fans outside to travel home.