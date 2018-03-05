Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for best animated short

Retired NBA great Kobe Bryant has won the Oscar for best animated short film at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player turned to filmmaking with an adaptation of his 2016 retirement letter entitled 'Dear Basketball'.

The five-minute short was directed by Glen Keane, known for his work on Disney films such as The Little Mermaid and Tarzan.

The music was by Hollywood legend John Williams of Star Wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter fame.

"As basketball players we're supposed to shut up and dribble," Bryant quipped, referring to a recent controversy surrounding a Fox News host's comments about LeBron James.

"I'm glad we do a little bit more than that. Thank you, Academy, for this amazing honour.

"Thank you, John Williams, for such a wonderful piece of music."

Watch Bryant discuss the making of Dear Basketball: