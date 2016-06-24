As expected Ben Simmons was selected with the number one pick, not just because he is clearly the best player in the draft, but because everything Philadelphia coach Brett Brown wants to do on court, Simmons can make it happen.

The Sixers want to run and Simmons is the perfect fit

Coach Brown has brought his Australian coaching background to Philly, implementing AFL style fitness workouts to ensure his team can get up and down the floor. They haven't been the most talented rosters to date, but they have been unbelievably fit and most importantly fast.

Brown wants to play quick, but a lack of an elite point guard and shooters makes that hard, but now with Simmons on deck, his playmaking ability from the power forward position gives the Sixers ultimate flexibility.

“Position-wise, I think I’ll be a point forward, Simmons told 7Sport.com.au via Cisco tele-presence.

“I spoke to them [Sixers] about that and they believe I can be that guy who can set plays up.

“I’m the type of player you can put me in any situation and I’ll make the best of it and you know I love to handle the ball and facilitate, so I think going ahead that’s one of the best things I’m able to do for the team."

The Sixers only won 10 games last season, but played at the sixth quickest pace in the league. Now with the addition of super athletic French swingman Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (24th) and Furkan Korkmaz (26th), the Sixers have more young, athletic talent surrounding Simmons, alongside Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor.

Former General Manager Sam Hinkie stripped the roster bare, acquired a ton of assets and put the team in a position to lose plenty of games and earn high lottery picks.

After four years of torture, Sixers fans are ready for things to be better again and Simmons is relishing the opportunity to lead a young Philly team in the right direction.

“I think there’s a lot of talent, guys who can really play and know the game,” he said.

“So, now I’m looking forward to getting there, it’s going to take a lot of work, but I’m willing to put it in.”

The grueling 82-game season has its ups and downs and whilst the mental adjustment can take it's toll, the physicality is on another level. Player's joke that NBA stands for No Boys Allowed. Its a a man's league, but Simmons and his chiseled 240 pound frame are ready to absorb it all.

“I think I’ll be fine, I’ve put on a lot of weight. Ill get bruises and bumps with it and I’ll be a rookie," he said.

"I’m looking forward to it, its going to be a new experience for me.”