Darren Moscoe, aka 'Boogie Man' to Kentucky Wildcats' fans, has been thrilling audiences at Rupp Arena with his dance moves since 2009.

Basketball team's super-fan drops girl down stairs

But the 50-year-old 'super-fan' went from cult hero to zero after he decided it'd be a good idea to carry a young fan down a flight of stairs.

feeling sorry for the UK Boogie Man's mishap last night so imma tweet the pic that made it onto the KSR website #BBN pic.twitter.com/5KWn8SF7kd — chels (@ChelseaCheer01) February 10, 2016

Midway through the Wildcats' college basketball clash against Georgia Bulldogs, Moscoe started his routine before being joined by a young fan hoping to show off her moves.

But 'Boogie Man' inexplicably picked her up and appeared to attempt to slide down the rail, overbalancing and dropping her.

The crowd was left stunned as Moscoe was escorted out of the stadium by security.

He later took to Twitter to make a tearful apology to the young fan, who managed to escape injury.

