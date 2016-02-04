A NBA mascot has shown he may be worthy of a spot on the Houston Rockets side with an insane half-court shot.

NBA mascot's ridiculous half-court shot

Clutch the bear hit the board at half-time during the Rockets' recent clash with Miami Heat and lined up a shot from the centre circle.

With his back turned to the ring, the furry mascot threw a perfectly weighted over-the-head shot and hit the mark.

Then, with the Toyota Center crowd in raptures, the cool as a cucumber mascot swaggered off the court to show he could be the answer the next time Houston need a clutch play.

It is not the first time mascots stole the show at NBA games this season. Check out more videos below.