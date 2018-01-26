Chung shares disturbing image of foot injury

WARNING: Graphic images.

Hyeon Chung has shared a disturbing image of his injured foot after his agent revealed the extent of his blister injuries.

Chung defended his decision to retire in the second set of the Australian Open semi-final against Roger Federer after succumbing to the pain of a badly blistered "red raw" foot.

Chung came from nowhere to reach the last four at Melbourne Park, claiming the scalp of Novak Djokovic before being dominated by defending champion Federer - who will play Marin Cilic in Sunday's final.

Nineteen-time grand slam champion Federer took just over half an hour to win the first set 6-1 and led 5-2 in the second when the unseeded Chung decided he could not continue.

The South Korean called for a medical timeout to get his foot taped, but ended his dream run soon after.

FED FIRES UP: Federer slams umpire over 'bulls**t' call

FAST AND FURIOUS: Kyrgios tries to sell another car with hilarious listing

Chung addresses the media after his semi-final loss. Pic: Getty More

"It really hurt, I could not walk anymore," said the 21-year-old. "I think I did right thing.

"I'm happy to be able to make the semis in a grand slam. I want to be stronger next year."

The youngster, who took the Aussie Open by storm, took to Instagram to share a disturbing image of his damaged foot.

"Tonight, I tried very hard to bring my utmost energy to the tennis court as usual," Chung wrote on Instagram.

Chung's foot injury was clearly serious. Pic: Instagram More

"However, I had to make a tough decision given that I cannot compete 100% against Roger, in front of many tennis fans. Please understand. I wish all the best luck for Roger Federer in the finals."

Chung's agent, Stuart Duguid, explained the extent of the damage suffered by the Next Gen ATP Finals champion.

"It's like worse than regular blisters. Over the last few days, it was blister under blister under blister. He had it shaved off. Now it's red raw," said Duguid.

"They tried injections to see if it numbed the pain. It didn't work."

He added: "I think a lot of players get callouses. As they go along, they shave them down. Because he has played so many matches in the row, I think that's why it was a build-up. I think that's how they started."

Chung receives treatment on his troubled foot. Pic: Getty More

Story Continues