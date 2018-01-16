Thiem pulls off insane between-the-legs winner

Dominic Thiem has earned a standing ovation with an early contender for shot of the Australian Open.

The Austrian fifth seed had a trouble-free straight sets win over Argentina's Guido Pella to open his campaign on Tuesday.

Thiem, whose build-up to the year's opening Grand Slam was disrupted by a lingering virus, downed the 56th-ranked Pella 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hr 16min in a night match on Show Court Two.

And the Austrian had the crowd on their feet early in the third set with a truly incredible winner.

What a shot!

Thiem had to race back on a lob over his head, with his only option to hit a 'tweener' between his legs.

And he pulled it off to perfection, smacking it down the line to leave his opponent flat-footed and helpless.

Those in attendance roared with delight and rose to their feet in appreciation of the amazing shot.

Thiem, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2016, will play American qualifier Denis Kudla in the second round.

