Aussie mum wins in bloody bare-knuckle boxing debut

The first ever state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing match got a bloody ending Saturday night – and a big response from a raucous crowd.

Arnold Adams, a 32-year-old MMA heavyweight, pounded ex-UFC fighter D.J. Linderman’s face into a bloody mess in front of 2,000 rowdy fans at a hockey rink that usually hosts birthday parties and skating lessons in Wyoming’s capital.

Fans were lined up outside the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center more than an hour before the first major bare-knuckle event in the U.S. since 1889.

Tens of thousands more tuned in for the pay-per-view event, which featured 10 bouts, including four heavyweight fights in a tournament format.

Bec Rawlings, a 29-year-old mother of two from Brisbane, won the only bout of the night featuring women, stopping Alma Garcia with a TKO in the second round.

Rawlings noticed little difference from fighting with gloves.

”It felt the same to get punched as in an MMA fight, which is what my background is,” she said.

”The difference was my knuckles more – when I punched her, I felt it a little bit more. Other than that, it was really nice just to let go and showcase my boxing skill and not worry about a takedown or a kick.

”It felt like the rawest form of combat sports to just go out there and throw your hands and let loose.”





Forrest Peters, from Cheyenne, was among those in attendance. He came to cheer Estevan Payan – who served in the same Army unit as Peters – and to witness history.

”With the bare-knuckle fighting and everything, having them bring it back for the first time in over 100 years, you knew it’s pretty exciting to see,” Peters said, ”and especially having it here in Cheyenne, kinda out here where the West is still a little wild.”

Bec Rawlings won after the fight was stopped after the second round.

Payan, of Tempe, Arizona, didn’t disappoint, flooring Omar Avelar at 1:57 of the opening round of a 145-pound match.

The quickest knockout occurred when Sam Shewmaker used one punch, an overhand right, to send Eric Prindle to the canvas 18 seconds into their heavyweight bout.

”It felt like hitting a home run,” said Shewmaker, a fourth-generation stone mason from the tiny central Missouri town of Gravois Mills. ”I didn’t think I would be able to catch him that early, but luckily I did.”

Shewmaker has been an amateur boxer for years, and when he heard about the Wyoming event, he tried out and earned a chance to compete.

”I never dreamed that it would be legal to be able to do this,” he said. ”I’ve been in plenty of illegal bare-knuckle fights. I mean growing up where I did, in the area I did, it’s kinda rough, but people are gentlemen about it, too. You can fight, you get up, you’re done, you shake hands and you go get a beer.”

Tony Lopez lost the most entertaining fight of the night, a five-rounder against fellow Californian Joey Beltran.

The crowd was on its feet and roaring as the two heavyweights traded punches and slugged it out to the end, with both men bruised, cut up and bloodied.

Brutal.

