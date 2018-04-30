America's hilarious reaction to Aussie beast joining NFL





Americans have reacted in brilliant fashion after seeing the insane rugby league highlights reel of Australia’s newest NFL star.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles used their final pick in the 2018 Draft on 207cm, 155kg Jordan Mailata, despite the giant former South Sydney junior never playing a game of American football.

The Eagles became intrigued when they saw a show reel Mailata’s management uploaded on YouTube of the forward stampeding rugby league opponents.

“I’m sure all of you have seen it,” Philadelphia’s executive vice president Howie Roseman told reporters.

“People are bouncing off him.

“That was impressive.”

Mailata on Draft day. Image: AAP More

Then Eagles’ offensive line coaches Jeff Stoutland and Eugene Chung then scouted and worked Mailata out and were blown away by his potential.

“We’re excited about the size and athleticism,” Roseman said.

A number of American news publications also saw the highlights, and had some hilarious reactions.

Arguably the best came from Deadspin, who ran the headline: “Eagles use late Draft pick on humongous rugby league man”.

“Mailata is a 20-year-old Samoan rugby league player from Australia, and is a damn fearsome one, as you will soon see,” wrote Chris Thompson.

“And, at 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds, he is certainly humongous enough for offensive line work. Look at him go!”

The reactions on social media were just as awesome:

I think the @Eagles picked Jordan Mailata because he draws comparisons to a legend… #Eagles pic.twitter.com/tDXLljh4wr — Brian Matheis (@BMatheis36) April 29, 2018





Jordan Mailata will destroy you. pic.twitter.com/GFQMRr0Ia7 — Philly Sports (@MadeForPhilly) April 28, 2018





This dude has NEVER played a down of American football. Got drafted in NFL. However he’s 6”8 345 lbs and can MOVE https://t.co/Oys8j7QxV5 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) April 29, 2018





Jordan Mailata refers to Russell Crowe, who owns the Australian rugby team Mailata played for, as “Rusty.” #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 28, 2018





Eagles 7th round pick Jordan Mailata Negatives:

-Never played football before Positives:

-6’8, 350 LBs

-Ended multiple lives on the Rugby pitch pic.twitter.com/LX8pD335jO — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) April 28, 2018





Eagles drafted rugby player Jordan Mailata and dude looks like a beast pic.twitter.com/ZaYMTPUgcZ — JzoSports (@JzoSports) April 29, 2018





More Mailata highlights plz — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) April 28, 2018





with AAP