Ablett returns to Cats on frantic deadline day

THE TRADE PERIOD HAS ENDED

After a frantic final half hour it is all done and dusted, headlined by Gary Ablett but with plenty of shocks in between. Read on for the full wrap of today's action.

2.14pm: Richmond have sent picks No.15 and No.52 to the Lions for No.20 and No.25.

Elsewhere, Port Adelaide have sent two 2018 third-round picks to North Melbourne for pick No.46 and a 2018 third-round pick.

2.03pm: JOSH SCHACHE has got the move he wanted!

The Lions forward is on his way to the Bulldogs for picks No.25 and No.40.

2.00pm: BOMBSHELL! Gold Coast have sent pick No.2 to Fremantle in exchange for LACHIE WELLER and pick No.41.

BRANDON MATERA has moved to the Dockers in a separate trade involving Fremantle's 2018 third-round pick.

1.57pm: Port Adelaide and St Kilda have swapped some picks.

The Power will send pick No.34 and a 2018 fourth-round pick to St Kilda for picks No.59 and No.63 plus a 2018 second-rounder.

1.45pm: So he finally got the move he wanted: CHARLIE CAMERON is a Brisbane Lions player.

The forward has moved north from Adelaide, who will receive pick No.12 in return.

1.40pm: GARY ABLETT is officially back at Geelong on a two-year deal.

The Cats have traded pick No.19 and a 2018 second-round pick to the Suns for Ablett, pick No.24 and a 2018 fourth-rounder. FULL STORY

1.35pm: DARCY LANG has joined Carlton from Geelong.

The Cats have received pick No.58 in exchange for Lang, while the teams will swap their fourth-round picks next year.

1.20pm: One of the more surprising moves of the off-season is done: LUKE HODGE has jumped to the Lions.

Hodge and pick No.44 have been sent north, with Hawthorn receiving picks No.43 and No.75.

He is expected to play two more years after originally retiring this season. FULL STORY

1.10pm: MATT KENNEDY has moved to his preferred destination.

Carlton will send pick No.28 -- acquired in that recent swap with the Dogs -- to GWS for the young midfielder.

He'll slot straight into the team's best 22.

Meanwhile, Richmond have traded their 2018 third-round pick for Geelong's pick No.53 in this year's draft. The Gary Ablett trade can't be far away.

12.50pm: Carlton and the Bulldogs are making moves to secure trades for Darcy Lang, Matt Kennedy and Josh Schache.

The Blues have sent picks No.16 and No.40 to the Dogs for picks No.28 and No.30 plus a 2018 second-round pick.

12.45pm: UPDATE to the JAKE STRINGER deal: he has been traded to Essendon for picks No.25 and No.30.

He's a controversial player both on and off the field but his 2015 All Australian season suggests the Bombers have done well there. FULL STORY

12.35pm: Port Adelaide have struck a deal to send MATTHEW LOBBE to Carlton.

The Blues have paid almost nothing for the ruckman -- pick No.95 -- in what has been a cap-clearing move.

The Power needed Lobbe's salary off the books after adding Tom Rockliff, Jack Watts and Steven Motlop this trade period.

12.20pm: JAKE STRINGER can breathe easy -- he is going to be an Essendon player.

But the question remains on what will be received by the Bulldogs.

The Bombers will either send picks No.25 and No.30 to the Dogs directly, or those picks could go to Carlton for pick No.16, with that pick then making its way to the Bulldogs.

More to come on that one...

11.55am: Fremantle have finally secured NATHAN WILSON from the Giants in what might be the steal of the trade period.

Wilson and pick No.71 have been traded for No.57 and the Dockers' 2018 second-round pick.

He is one of the league's best rebounding halfbacks, boasting a beautiful kick.

11.40am: SAM GIBSON has found an AFL home at Adelaide.

The Crows shipped pick No.91 to North Melbourne for the durable midfielder.

Gibson, signed to a one-year deal, played every possible game -- 130 -- after debuting for the Kangaroos as a mature-age recruit.

He could play a defensive role in Adelaide's midfield, which was already boosted by the trade for Bryce Gibbs.

11.30am: Untried youngster SAM MURRAY has secured his move from Sydney to Collingwood.

The 20-year-old, who has good speed in his legs, has been traded with pick No.70 and the Swans' 2018 third-round pick for the Magpies 2018 second-rounder.

11.15am: Port Adelaide have sent two players out in a row, with AARON YOUNG becoming a Gold Coast Suns player and LOGAN AUSTIN joining St Kilda.

In a low-key deal after Young fell out of favour at Port Adelaide this year, the midfielder/forward has been swapped for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Young will turn 25 as he prepares for his first pre-season up north. He has shown glimpses of talent when he is given extended time in the forward line, having kicked 37 goals in 2016.

🤔🤔 salt and vinegar I hope ?? Handy get for the suns, cost nothing and every chance he plays every game for them next year! — John Butcher (@JButcher_11) October 19, 2017

Key defender Austin joins the Saints with the hope of securing more AFL game time after falling down the Power's pecking order.

Austin and a 2018 fourth-round pick are on the move, with St Kilda's 2018 third-rounder going in the other direction.

10.30am: There has been no player movement since Gibbs but West Coast and Gold Coast have just swapped some picks.

The Eagles are sending this year's pick No.50 and their 2018 first-rounder to the Suns for this year's No.21, No.26 and No.37 plus next year's second-round pick.

West Coast have had one of the oldest lists in the league in recent seasons and will benefit from the fresh blood with those mid-range picks, though giving up next year's first pick is an interesting decision.

For Gold Coast the first-round pick will help them in their bid to trade for Fremantle's Lachie Weller.

Elsewhere, the Bombers are angling for -- in a shock move -- Josh Schache as Aaron Francis, their own young big man, appears likely to get to South Australia.

9.30am: BRYCE GIBBS is officially an Adelaide player.

The Crows have sent this year's picks No.10, No.16 and No.73 to the Blues for Gibbs, pick No.77 and a 2018 third-round pick.

The clubs will also swap second-round picks in 2018.

Gibbs, 28, has signed a four-year deal with Adelaide. FULL STORY