Oliver hits back during Swanny's epic Twitter takeover

Clayton Oliver has given back as good as he got during Dane Swan's hilarious Sportsbet Twitter takeover on Brownlow night.
The Demons youngster copped a jibe from the former Brownlow medal-winner, but unlike others who experienced the wrath of Swanny after a couple beers, Oliver hit back and arguably won the Twitter war.
It wasn't the only brilliant Twitter banter of Swans' night, as he had a crack at anyone who popped on up on the Channel 7 broadcast.
Predictably, Swanny started getting bored by proceedings as the night dragged on and the beers went down.
Eventually the vote count concluded, with Dustin Martin polling six votes from the last two games to finish first and edge out the ineligible Patrick Dangerfield.
Swan was stoked with the outcome.
The former Collingwood star then tried to get involved in Martin's interview with Bruce McAvaney.
Soon after Martin said he was happy that he wouldn't be partying with Swan after his big award.
"Luckily we are in the grand final this week because I don’t think I would be able to handle the celebrations with him tonight," Martin said.
"I’m sure he is going mad somewhere. But we are going away in a couple of weeks, so it should be a bit of fun."