Clayton Oliver has given back as good as he got during Dane Swan's hilarious Sportsbet Twitter takeover on Brownlow night.

Oliver hits back during Swanny's epic Twitter takeover

The Demons youngster copped a jibe from the former Brownlow medal-winner, but unlike others who experienced the wrath of Swanny after a couple beers, Oliver hit back and arguably won the Twitter war.

Swanny would be the guy that puts stickers on apples if he didn't play AFL 🍎🍎 — Clayton Oliver (@ClaytonOliver16) September 25, 2017

Mate, now that I've done both, I can tell you it's a lot harder than playing footy... or the Dees. (And the chicks love it) — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 25, 2017

You are an absolute star 😍😍😍 — Clayton Oliver (@ClaytonOliver16) September 25, 2017

It wasn't the only brilliant Twitter banter of Swans' night, as he had a crack at anyone who popped on up on the Channel 7 broadcast.

Did Fev just say that Jones was a “Fashionistic”? I always knew Fev was a cunning linguist. #Brownlow — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 25, 2017

“He’s just starting to get a real personality.” Great hearing Danger’s wife talking about him. Sure the baby will get one soon too #Brownlow — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 25, 2017

Predictably, Swanny started getting bored by proceedings as the night dragged on and the beers went down.

Brainwave: Get the ladies from Kittens to read out the votes. It’d be a lot easier to pay attention. #Brownlow — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 25, 2017

Eventually the vote count concluded, with Dustin Martin polling six votes from the last two games to finish first and edge out the ineligible Patrick Dangerfield.

Swan was stoked with the outcome.

Welcome to the club Dust, we have lunch at Vue De Monde the first Tuesday of every month, and an annual trip to Vegas. #Brownlow — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 25, 2017

The former Collingwood star then tried to get involved in Martin's interview with Bruce McAvaney.

Bruce, ask him about our trip to Vegas last year. #Brownlow — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 25, 2017

Soon after Martin said he was happy that he wouldn't be partying with Swan after his big award.

"Luckily we are in the grand final this week because I don’t think I would be able to handle the celebrations with him tonight," Martin said.

"I’m sure he is going mad somewhere. But we are going away in a couple of weeks, so it should be a bit of fun."