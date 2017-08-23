Chief footy reporter Mark Stevens has revealed on 7 News that the bounce is "all but done" at the AFL level.

Stevo: AFL set to axe the bounce for 2018

The tradition has been on the chopping block as umpires argue it is detrimental to their health and inconsistent on soft turf.

It has also been considered a disruption for up-and-coming umpires, who do not use the bounce in the lower levels of footy.

"I believe (the bounce is) really on the edge, in fact it's perhaps unlikely to be in at all next year," Stevens said on Tuesday night.

"A senior umpire was at an official dinner last week and admitted it's all but done.

"We hope the bounce remains but it looks over."

There were suggestions earlier this year that the bounce could remain for the start of quarters.

The ball has not been bounced at around-the-ground stoppages for some time, with the AFL opting to quicken the play with throw-ups.