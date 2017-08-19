Controversial moment leaves Crows seething

A controversial and crucial umpire decision has marred the Sydney Swans' thrilling victory over the Adelaide Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Controversial moment has Crows seething

While the Swans held on for victory to confirm their status as the hottest team in the league, it could have been a totally different story had the umpires made the right call on Eddie Betts and Callum Mills late in the game.

The Swans were 11 points up at three quarter-time before the Crows then booted three consecutive goals to steal a nine-point lead.

But that momentum was slashed as the umpires awarded a 50 metre penalty against Betts for tackling Mills who had clearly played on from the mark.

It should never have been a penalty according to commentators, who couldn't believe the nearby umpire hadn't called 'play on.

Sydney's Sam Reid capitalised on the 50 metre penalty to boot a goal, which turned momentum and lifted the visitors to victory.

"You just hope the umpires don’t try and justify it because too often we see the umpires department come out and say ‘oh well, he tackled him a little bit before," Paul Roos told Fox Footy.

“Mills has clearly played on. Clearly. Mills knows it’s a free kick (for holding the ball).

“It’s a really, really poor decision, the umpires need to come out and clarify that and say ‘we got that wrong’ — they’re allowed to make mistakes.”

Meanwhie, Mark Maclure argued the nearby umpire should have called play on, but that the decision wasn't a turning point.

"There was an umpire five metres away, who didn’t call anything. That didn’t change the game,” Maclure said.

“(The Swans) were 50 possessions down on the night and still won, 21 inside 50s down on the night, still won the night. Adelaide have got themselves to blame.”

Megastar Lance Franklin kicked three goals in the win as Sydney pipped ladder-leaders Adelaide by three points.

Franklin was an influential force as the Swans prevailed 13.5 (83) to 11.14 (80).

Franklin and teammate Josh Kennedy (31 disposals, one goal) inspired Sydney's 11th win in 12 games - they're now fourth, though Richmond are favoured to steal that spot back by beating Fremantle on Sunday.