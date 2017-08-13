Warnie launches stunning attack on 'pathetic' Saints

Shane Warne has hit his beloved Saints with a savage social media spray during their loss to Melbourne.
Melbourne put a huge dent in St Kilda's finals hopes, clinging on for a 24-point victory in an MCG thriller on Sunday.
In a fierce battle between two sides desperate to remain in the hunt for a top-eight spot, the Demons dominated early and staved off the fast-finishing Saints for a 14.12 (96) to 10.12 (72) victory.
The Dees led by 40 points late in the second quarter and looked set to claim an easy win, leading to Warnie's stunning tirade.
Warnie said he was 'embarrassed and hurt' watching his side capitulate, adding that the team's heirarchy were overvaluing certain players.
Tim Membrey brought the Saints within a goal when he slotted his second major early in the fourth quarter, but Melbourne found a response through Mitch Hannan, who stepped up with the game on the line after a quiet start.
The result lifts Melbourne into seventh spot on the ladder, with 11th-placed St Kilda a win behind eight-placed West Coast with two matches remaining against North Melbourne and Richmond.
with AAP