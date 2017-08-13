Warnie launches stunning attack on 'pathetic' Saints

Shane Warne has hit his beloved Saints with a savage social media spray during their loss to Melbourne.

Warnie launches stunning tirade at 'pathetic' Saints

Melbourne put a huge dent in St Kilda's finals hopes, clinging on for a 24-point victory in an MCG thriller on Sunday.

In a fierce battle between two sides desperate to remain in the hunt for a top-eight spot, the Demons dominated early and staved off the fast-finishing Saints for a 14.12 (96) to 10.12 (72) victory.

The Dees led by 40 points late in the second quarter and looked set to claim an easy win, leading to Warnie's stunning tirade.

This is embarrassing & hurtful watching this pathetic display by the Saints. I think the hierarchy are overrating a lot of players #cantkick — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 13, 2017

Big games test the character & heart of players, today so far has shown plenty about a lot of players & how the hierarchy overrate some ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 13, 2017

What the hell is going on at the G ? Have the Saints players ever kicked a footy before ? Saints are panicking & have no composure !!!! 😡😡😡 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 13, 2017

No composure, panicking, can't kick, stupid handballs, not ferocious in tackling & a lack of intensity = St Kilda !!! Absolutely pathetic — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 13, 2017

I'm a passionate Saints fan & will support them. But that was absolutely pathetic & the worst 1/4 I've seen from any team for a long time ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 13, 2017

Warnie said he was 'embarrassed and hurt' watching his side capitulate, adding that the team's heirarchy were overvaluing certain players.

Tim Membrey brought the Saints within a goal when he slotted his second major early in the fourth quarter, but Melbourne found a response through Mitch Hannan, who stepped up with the game on the line after a quiet start.

The result lifts Melbourne into seventh spot on the ladder, with 11th-placed St Kilda a win behind eight-placed West Coast with two matches remaining against North Melbourne and Richmond.

with AAP