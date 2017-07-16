Brisbane Lions youngster Nick Robertson has been reported against Richmond for headbutting Trent Cotchin in the face.

Robertson in hot water for headbutting Cotchin

Robertson landed himself in hot water during the third quarter on Sunday when he tangled with Cotchin and appeared to lash out at his opponent with his knee.

Cotchin responded by getting into Robertson's face, with the Lions player appearing to hit Cotchin with a headbutt.

The nearest umpire immediately called a free kick and reported Robertson for the unsavoury act.

Cotchin's teammate Dustin Martin looked to get retaliation on Robertson soon after following another knee from the Brisbane player.