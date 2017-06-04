Fremantle speedster Brad Hill has topped North Melbourne's Jarrad Waite for the most shocking kick at goal of the round.

Hill tops Waite for worst miss of the round

The Dockers trailed Collingwood by six points with just under 13 minutes remaining on Sunday night and Hill had a perfect chance to level the scores.

Faster than most players in the AFL, Hill marked the ball almost 65 metres out and took one bounce as he snuck away from two Pies defenders.

Despite having the pace to go further the 23-year-old had a ping and kicked it dead straight.

The big problem was, of course, that he was to the right of the goal post.

Fremantle got the next score - a rushed behind - three minutes later but Collingwood, with four injured players, kicked the final three goals of the game to win by 20 points.

Hill's miss will have made Kangaroos forward Waite a very happy man.

The veteran fluffed his own sitter on Saturday night against Richmond, but he was luckier than Hill in one sense.

North were never that close to the Tigers on the scoreboard and his miskick didn't affect the result.