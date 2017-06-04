Collingwood's free agency punt on Daniel Wells is fast turning into a fizzer after the former Roo suffered another calf injury in Sunday's 20-point win over Fremantle at Domain Stadium.

Pies lift to beat Freo as injuries pile up

Wells, who was lured to Collingwood on a three-year deal at the end of last year, missed the first four rounds of the season with a series of calf problems.

And the 32-year-old is now set for another frustrating stint on the sidelines after injuring his left calf while taking off to sprint in the third quarter.

Wells wasn't the only injury concern to come out of Collingwood's gutsy 15.15 (105) to 12.13 (85) win.

Star forward Jamie Elliott was on crutches after re-injuring his left ankle in the final term.

And defender Tyson Goldsack will also undergo scans after hurting his shoulder.

With Magpies forward Levi Greenwood (corked leg) also among the walking wounded, Fremantle threatened to steal the win after closing to within one point early in the final term.

But the Magpies dug deep to boot the final four goals of the game and secure their third win on the trot.

The victory lifted Collingwood to within one win of eighth spot, and Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley praised his team's fighting spirit after the match.

But the mass injuries could hurt Collingwood in the coming weeks.

Wells looked despondent on the bench after injuring his calf, and Buckley hopes the injury isn't serious.

"He's been around a long time; he loves playing footy, so he'll be disappointed to miss some more," Buckley said.

Fremantle (6-5) remain in eighth spot despite back-to-back losses.

Sunday's match was Ross Lyon's 130th game in charge of Fremantle - eclipsing the club's previous highest mark of 129 set by Chris Connolly between 2002-2007.

The Dockers were dealt a huge blow before the match when star ruckman Aaron Sandilands failed in his bid to return from a hamstring injury.

Sandilands' withdrawal exposed Fremantle's midfield, and Collingwood's on-ball division feasted as a result.

The Magpies won the inside-50 count 59-41, but it wasn't until the last 15 minutes of the match that they were able to pull away.

Fremantle were made to pay for a series of mistakes coming out of their backline.

But one of the most costly errors of the match came from the usually reliable Brad Hill when he was running into an open goal.

Hill's decision to kick around the corner instead of nailing a regulation drop punt from 15m out resulted in him missing a sitter.

Instead of the scores being level, Fremantle trailed by five points, and Collingwood pounced on the reprieve by booting the next three goals.

Dockers coach Ross Lyon refused to blame Hill's mistake for the loss.

"I think it's easy to get stuck on that but I1m more concerned about the first quarter," Lyon said.

"Games are won and lost in first quarters, not when Brad Hill's running into an open goal."