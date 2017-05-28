Sam Mitchell makes AFL history with incredible display

West Coast star Sam Mitchell has put himself above some of the AFL's all-time greats with a remarkable performance against GWS.

Mitchell racked up 31 disposals as the Eagles lost a nail-biter to the Giants in Perth on Sunday.

The stellar display brought his career tally of 30-plus disposals to 119 games, overtaking Robert Harvey, Gary Ablett and Dane Swan on the all-time leaderboard.

Mitchell also kicked his first goal for the Eagles since moving west from Hawthorn, and his first in nearly two years.

GWS forward Toby Greene overcame a case of the wobbles to lift his side to an epic eight-point win.

Greene booted two goals in the final term of the Domain Stadium clash as the Giants came from behind to post the 14.14 (98) to 14.6 (90) win.

