First bounce: Eleni Glouftsis makes AFL history

Eleni Glouftsis was given an awesome ovation at Etihad Stadium on Sunday as she became the first-ever female field umpire in AFL history.

Spine-tingling scenes as Eleni Glouftsis makes AFL history

A hush fell over Etihad Stadium as Glouftsis lined up for her historic debut, before fans greeted her successful first bounce with a rousing reception.

Glouftsis officiated well and got some promising feedback from AFL umpires' boss Hayden Kennedy.

The 25-year-old made history when she umpired a pre-season match between the Bombers and Carlton earlier in the year and has 33 VFL matches to her name.

She started umpiring in 2008 in junior football in Adelaide before graduating to take charge in 15 SANFL games.

Glouftsis was encouraged by the response she received from players from both sides.

"A lot of them have seen me through the VFL and the SANFL a few years ago," she said.

"When I had a poor bounce a lot of the boys were like `just keep going, be confident' which is really lovely.

"They've been really supportive, which was great."

Glouftsis played football as a child but umpiring is now very much her passion, having relocated to Melbourne with the help of an AFL female pathway scholarship.

Fans flooded social media with praise and congratulations:

Great to hear the cheer for Eleni Glouftsis, who today becomes the first ever female field umpire in @AFL History! — Essendon FC (@EssendonFC) May 21, 2017

Kelli Underwood tells us Eleni Glouftsis was sought out by Luke Shuey and others for a handshake before the game #AFLDonsEagles — ABC Sport AFL (@ABCAFL) May 21, 2017

I'm so excited that Eleni Glouftsis is making history as the @AFL's first ever female field umpire in an @WestCoastEagles game. — Russell Woolf (@Russell_Woolf) May 21, 2017

