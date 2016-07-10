MATCH CENTRE: West Coast v North Melbourne

Lycett in hot water over sickening Ziebell hit

West Coast bad boy Scott Lycett with undoubtedly find himself in the sights of the MRP after clobbering Jack Ziebell with a late high shot.

The Eagles ruckman hit his unsuspecting opponent with a shoulder to the face despite the ball travelling well past them.

Ziebell was left dazed by the shot, which could easily see Lycett rubbed out for a number of games.

West Coast last month dropped Lycett for disciplinary reasons, after a string of incidents including this one:

Ziebell was on the other end of this brutal shot just two weeks ago: