Was Rioli robbed of the mark of 2016?

Hawthorn flyer Cyril Rioli left fans and commentators gobsmacked with a sensational grab against Port Adelaide on Thursday night, but the umpire wasn't having it.
In what is being described as 'the greatest mark that wasn't', Rioli leaped onto the shoulders of defender Matthew Broadbent and took a screamer in front of his face.
But as he was falling to earth, the ball came out of his grasp and hit the turf.
"It hit the ground?" a stunned Bruce McAvaney asked in commentary. "That's a mark isn't it?"
