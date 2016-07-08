Was Rioli robbed of the mark of 2016?

Hawthorn flyer Cyril Rioli left fans and commentators gobsmacked with a sensational grab against Port Adelaide on Thursday night, but the umpire wasn't having it.

Was Rioli's robbed of the mark of 2016?

In what is being described as 'the greatest mark that wasn't', Rioli leaped onto the shoulders of defender Matthew Broadbent and took a screamer in front of his face.

But as he was falling to earth, the ball came out of his grasp and hit the turf.

"It hit the ground?" a stunned Bruce McAvaney asked in commentary. "That's a mark isn't it?"

Fans were quick to take to social media with their displeasure at the decision:

Have seen marks with 1/3 of the effort and held for less time that were paid... Wtf.#Hawks #cyril https://t.co/qyxGcec8wj — Sam Trethewey (@Sam_Trethewey) July 7, 2016

Congrats to the rules committee. We want rioli's mark stamped out of our game... #AFLPowerHawks — cameron percy (@cameronpercy1) July 7, 2016

Was Rioli penalised for that non-incidental push in that specky attempt? — Steve (@Roger_the_Sheep) July 7, 2016

@rohan_connolly umps were terrible both ways all game. That 3rd qtr tho lol. The ump changed the Rioli mark when Hartlett said it bounced. — Waldo (@kennypowders55) July 7, 2016

@PA_54 not the greatest umpiring agreed. Robbed rioli of a mark — Rex (@RexhatesFB) July 7, 2016

However there was some in the opposite camp:

Umps 100 pc correct on Rioli mark. Hands on shoulder, then dropped it on way down. Two reasons not to pay. A positive amidst the bizarre — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) July 7, 2016

rioli's almost mark was because he didn't have enough control not b/c of the umps poor call 😂 — tahlia || 7/27 (@toxiccabello_) July 7, 2016

What did you make of it? Check it out in the player above.