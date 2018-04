MATCH CENTRE: West Coast v Richmond

Eagles get revenge for Vickery's cheap shot on Cox

West Coast coach Adam Simpson said Eagles fans hadn't forgotten Ty Vickery clocking Dean Cox in 2014. Well it looks like the players haven't either.

Midway through the Eagles' clash with Richmond on Friday night, Scott Lycett was reported for striking after he appeared to punch Vickery in the face.

The Tigers ruckman appeared to play up the incident slightly, but there was definitely contact from Lycett's fist.

Was it revenge for this?