Fans face bans after Carlton player 'racially abused'

A pair of Collingwood fans could have seen their last game of football indefinitely after allegations they racially abused Carlton player Chris Yarran.

The fans, who are believed to be Magpies members, abused running defender Yarran after he scored a goal in Sunday's dramatic Carlton-Collingwood clash.

It is alleged the fans called Yarran a "petrol sniffer" and the other said he was a "black ----", News Limited reported.

Another Magpies member made a formal complaint about the alleged abuse, sparking the investigation into the incident.

Magpies chief executive Gary Pert said the club had a zero tolerance policy on racial vilification, and the club has withdrawn a fan's membership in the past for racial abuse.

"We have been advised of the seat numbers of the two club members who allegedly racially vilified the Carlton player," Pert said.

"Several members of the crowd have claimed the language was highly offensive and we are now making contact with other members who may have been within earshot. I would encourage anyone who was at the game and witness to the alleged behaviour to contact the club.

"Our position on vilification is absolute. If the allegations are proven, memberships of the offenders will be cancelled indefinitely."

One of the two offenders sat in the same reserved seat every game, claimed Collingwood member Ray Stewart.

A fan was spoken to by MCG security at the time, but the fan was not asked to leave the ground as he couldn't be positively identified.

Last season, a Collingwood supporter had their membership withdrawn after he called Nigerian-born Gold Coast player Joel Wilkinson a "monkey" at the MCG last July.