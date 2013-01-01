Gold Coast Suns midfielder Harley Bennell has been arrested during New Year's Eve celebrations in Western Australia, reports News Ltd.

AFL player arrested after brawl on New Year's Eve

Bennell was taken into police custody in Mandurah at approximately 2am Tuesday morning after engaging in a series of physical altercations that erupted along the foreshore of the coastal city.

The 20-year-old was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct and filed bail later on New Year's Day.

Bennell is poised to play his third season with the Suns after debuting with the new franchise as a teenager.

Since then he has emerged as a key member of the team, and last season starred with 25 goals.