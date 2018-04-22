Goldstein reveals what happened in ugly Mitchell clash

Todd Goldstein has opened up about whether or not Tom Mitchell elbowed him in the face during North's win over Hawthorn.

Mitchell's Brownlow Medal hopes could be in jeopardy with a suspected high elbow on Goldstein certain to come under MRP scrutiny.

Mitchell was subjected to a hard tag by Ben Jacobs, and his frustrations appeared to boil over in the second term when he gave away a free kick - and a resulting goal - for the glancing blow on Goldstein behind the play.

The ugly incident is sure to be looked at, but Goldstein reckons his opponent has nothing to worry about.

Is Mitchell in trouble? Image: Channel 7 More

"He only just got me," Goldstein told Channel 7 after the game.

"It wasn't hard enough, I barely even noticed it.

"It was like a fly touching me really - he'll be fine."

Mitchell's scintillating start to the season had him considered an early Brownlow frontrunner but Jacobs wore him like a glove, restricting the prolific ball-winner to 19 disposals.

North's Cameron Zurhaar is also in hot water after he was reported for rough conduct.

Zurhaar laid a hard bump on David Mirra which sent the Hawks backman hurtling into the boundary fence.

And Hawthorn's Ryan Burton will also come under scrutiny for his hit that left Shaun Higgins lying unconscious on the turf.

A motionless Higgins had to be taken from the ground on a motorised stretcher and sent to hospital after a nasty head collision with Burton.



