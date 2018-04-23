Lions star under fire over unsportsmanlike act

Dayne Zorko has been criticised by a number of AFL greats for his treatment of a rival player after full-time.

The Brisbane Lions star was approached by Gold Coast Suns opponent Touk Miller after the final siren on Sunday, and could be seen telling Miller to 'f*** off'.

Zorko was tagged by Miller for the majority of the Suns' five-point victory at the Gabba, and Zorko was clearly frustrated by the treatment.

Miller tried to shake Zorko's hand once the game was over, but the Lions star didn't want a bar of the post-match pleasantries.

“The frustration is getting to Zorko,” Geelong great Jimmy Bartel said on AFL.com's 'Access All Areas' on Monday.

Zorko was clearly gutted. Image: Getty More

“He’s an All-Australian so the opposition is going to put a lot of time into him.

“The games they’ve been very close in and potentially could have won, sides have been able to take him out ... he’s got to find a way to fight his way through it and have an impact.”

Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd added that Zorko would be embarrassed by his post-match actions.

“He’d be embarrassed by that, unless something has happened previously that really upset him," he said.

Zorko didn't want a bar of it. Source: Fox Footy More

Lloyd said he once avoided shaking hands with Simon Prestigiacomo after being tagged in an ANZAC Day clash.

“I didn’t go out of my way to shake his hand and Mick Malthouse was watching from the top as Collingwood coach and said to my brother (Simon), who was also in the box, how poor it was from me,” Lloyd said.

“That’s just not on and I’ll put my hand up and say it was sour grapes.

"Probably a little bit like it was with Dayne Zorko there.”

The Lions clawed their way back from a 27-point third-term deficit before Cameron Rayner had a chance to lock up the scores on the stroke of fulltime in front of 16,087 fans.

However, he could only manage a behind as the Suns clung on 11.10 (76) to 10.11 (71) - just their third win in nine Queensland derbies at the Gabba.

with AAP