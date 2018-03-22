Usain Bolt drops major Comm Games prediction

Usain Bolt has dropped his first major prediction for the Commonwealth Games, but it's not good news for the Jamaican teammates he'll be cheering on.

The champion sprinter retired after the 2017 world championships, opting out of one final challenge on the Gold Coast.

Bolt was no match for American duo Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman in his final 100m race last August.

He did, however, edge bronze from Comm Games contender Yohan Blake, who finished 0.04 of a second behind the eight-time Olympic champion.

But could the 28-year-old Blake get near Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds?

Will anyone on the Gold Coast?

"In the future, but not any time soon," Bolt told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"I think the person is going to take a couple of years before the record is broken."

Britain's Zharnel Hughes is the only man faster than Blake in 2018, while Jamaica's Julian Forte finished in the top three in 2017.

While it remains to be seen if Blake or the 25-year-old Forte will get close to Bolt's record, one thing is clear in his mind.

"Hopefully it's a Jamaican so I can feel really proud," Bolt said.

"To see someone step up and break your record, if he works hard, is determined and is a good person -- then for sure."