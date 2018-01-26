Graham Henry has returned to Auckland to work alongside Alama Ieremia as part of a new-look coaching set-up for the 2018 season.

Auckland recruit World Cup-winner Henry

The esteemed former New Zealand coach will pass on his experience as a mentor for players and coaches.

New head coach Ieremia, who was appointed on a three-year deal last month, has also added Tai Lavea to his backroom staff.

Henry will bring vast experience to the club and Ieremia is relishing the opportunity to learn from the World Cup-winner.

"Graham obviously has a wealth of knowledge around the defence systems and trends of the game with a track record that speaks for itself," Ieremia said.

"Additionally, a key aspect of Graham's involvement is his role as a mentor not only to the coaches, but most importantly for the players.

"From a head coach's point of view, creating a culture and identity that people are proud of is a big rock for the Auckland Mitre 10 team this year. Having Graham with his experience will enhance that for this team."