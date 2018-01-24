Karsiyaka and Nymburk reach FIBA Champions League last 16

Pinar Karsiyaka and Nymburk secured their places in the last 16 of the FIBA Champions League with narrow victories on Tuesday.
Karsiyaka's 79-72 success over UCAM Murcia, thanks in no small part to Jarrod Jones' 26-point haul, means the four qualifiers from Group A are now decided – Dinamo Sassari's 93-78 win against Juventus proving in vain.
Nymburk's spot in the play-offs is also assured as they saw off Avellino 81-77. The other clash in Group D saw Zielona Gora run out comfortable 98-68 winners over Oostende.
In Group B, Neptunas defeated Capo d'Orlando 99-62 while elsewhere in that pool leaders Ludwigsburg overcame Elan Chalon 70-56.
It remains all to play for in Group C after Strasbourg edged a thriller 88-87 at AEK, while Bayreuth were 76-68 victors versus Estudiantes.