Man Utd to pursue Weigl, Soler

Manchester United January transfer news LIVE: Man Utd push for Seri deal

With Alexis Sanchez now in attack, Manchester United are turning their transfer focus to the central midfield according the Independent .

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl, Valencia's Carlos Soler and Nice's Jean Michael Seri are the primary targets for the Red Devils, while Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred, also pursued by Man City, is also an option.

Man Utd cool Pulisic interest

Manchester United's interest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Christian Pulisic has cooled according to the Independent .

While the Red Devils had previously been rumoured to want the U.S. international, Alexis Sanchez's signing means Jose Mourinho will turn his attention toward other areas of need.

RB Leipzig to snap up Man Utd target

RB Leipzig are close to a deal to land 16-year-old Portugal youth international Umaro Embalo from Benfica, according to Bild .

Embalo, a rumoured target for Manchester United, would move for €15 million plus bonus payments, though those bonus payments are what hold up a deal.

Man Utd push for Seri deal

Manchester United will aim to follow up the signing of Alexis Sanchez by agreeing a deal for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, claims The Sun .

Alexis completed his move to United from Arsenal on Monday , and now Jose Mourinho wants an agreement in place to sign Seri, either this month or in the summer.

Seri is also an option for Manchester City, although the Ivory Coast international is viewed as a back-up to prime target Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred .

Barcelona, Chelsea and Liverpool have all previously shown an interest in Seri, but Mourinho hopes United can beat their rivals to the signing of the 26-year-old.

Sevilla can't agree Vidal fee

Sevilla are struggling to agree a fee with Barcelona to bring Aleix Vidal back to the club, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Vidal signed for Barca in the summer of 2015, but will be allowed to leave Camp Nou in January, with Sevilla leading the chase for the right-back.

However, Barcelona want €12 million for the 28-year-old, with Sevilla hoping the price will be dropped after offering €8m up front plus €2m in add-ons so far.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with an approach for Vidal, but only a huge financial offer is expected to tempt him to the Premier League.

'Bailey should stay at Leverkusen'

Bayer Leverkusen have indicated that they can keep hold of striking sensation Leon Bailey for as long as possible

The 20-year-old forward has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal this January, but the Bundesliga club are hopeful that the Jamaica-born player, who has a contract until 2022, will elected to commit his future to them.

Read the full story on Goal right here!

Alexis: I need to feel loved

Alexis Sanchez says a desire to feel "important and loved" was behind his move to Manchester United from Arsenal.

The long-anticipated swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction was completed on Monday, bringing to a conclusion one of the biggest transfer stories of the January window.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Hernandez open to West Ham exit

Javier Hernandez is ready to leave West Ham in the January transfer window, his agent has said.

The Hammers are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the 29-year-old this month and his representative, Eduardo Hernandez, says a number of clubs have already expressed their interest.

"There are several clubs interested in his services. He's a player everyone knows," he told Fox Sports .

Read the full story on Goal right here!

Man Utd battle Chelsea for Vidal

Manchester United will battle Chelsea for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, according to the Daily Express .

The Chile international could leave the Bundesliga club due to the arrival of Leon Goretzka from Schalke, with the Blues heavily linked as a possible summer destination.

However, United's recent acquisition of Alexis Sanchez has seen them up their interest in Vidal, with Jose Mourinho looking to add another Chile international to his squad.

Nainggolan close to Guangzhou Evergrande move

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is closing in on a loan move to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, according to the Information Times .

A Chelsea and Manchester United target last summer, the Belgium international is expected to earn €12 million a year and also receive a €20m signing-on fee, with his agent banking €10m.

Wenger: January window 'more disturbing than ever'

Arsene Wenger is pleased to have replaced Alexis Sanchez with another "world-class" player in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but admits the January transfer window has been "more disturbing than ever".

Arsenal allowed Sanchez to join Manchester United on Monday to avoid losing the Chile international on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Revealed: Top 20 richest clubs in the world

The 2016-17 Deloitte Football Money League rankings have been announced, with Manchester United retaining top spot. But who else makes the top 20?

Read the full story right here on Goal!