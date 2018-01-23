Tom Brady has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play, but Lane Johnson isn't cutting him any slack.

Eagles want to dethrone 'pretty boy' Tom Brady, Lane Johnson says

Following Philadelphia's 38-7 win over Minnesota in Sunday's NFC championship game, the Eagles right tackle was informed the Patriots were already installed as 5.5-point favorites in Super Bowl 52.

Johnson wasn't thrilled to hear his team is listed as the biggest Super Bowl underdog since 2009 and made it clear he and his teammates have no intention of letting the Patriots leave the big game without a fight.

"I know," Johnson said after the game, via ESPN. "Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. He's the best quarterback of all time, so, nothing I'd like to do more than dethrone that guy."

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins echoed Johnson's confidence, saying Brady has been beaten before and can be beaten again.

"Greatest quarterback of all time, but that doesn't mean that he's unbeatable," Jenkins said. "We've got a destination that we're geared to. No matter who's in front of us, we've got somewhere to go."

The Eagles are used to being the underdogs this postseason but overcame the odds to reach their first Super Bowl since 2005 when they faced — you guessed it — the Patriots. Given the opportunity for revenge, Johnson is out for blood after New England beat Philadelphia 24-21 in that title game.

"For what they did to us in 2004, to get payback, there would be nothing sweeter than that," Johnson said. "I remember watching that game when I was 14 years old. I was hoping the Eagles would win. Just coming up short, you could feel the pain, and you could also feel the passion of what this city wants. And we're here, so it's right at our fingertips."