Gueye stars as Fraser halts Everton’s unbeaten run

Idrissa Gueye’s goal was not enough as a late Ryan Fraser goal condemned Everton to a 2-1 loss against Bournemouth in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Sam Allardyce’s side had not lost a game since last month, against Southampton. But despite Gueye’s leveller, their laudable run was halted after Fraser completed his brace in the 89th minute.

The Senegal international was forced to sit out the Toffees’ goalless draw against West Bromich Albion on Boxing Day after he suffered a hamstring injury in another 0-0 stalemate against Chelsea on December 23. But he returned to the starting lineup against Bournemouth.

In the 57th minute, compatriot Oumar Niasse - on as a substitute - provided the assist for the midfielder to level for the visitors after Fraser’s first half acrobatic strike had handed Eddie Howe’s men the lead.

With the tie looking to end in another stalemate, the diminutive winger popped up to net the winner, thus, securing the maximum points for the Cherries - their first after eight winless Premier League encounters.

The result halted Everton’s seven-game unbeaten run in the English top-flight. Also, Allardyce lost his first game at the helms of the Goodison Park outfit.

Gueye made way for Yannick Bolasie for his second appearance of the season in the 72nd minute.