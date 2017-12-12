From postgame press conferences to next-day media availabilities, NFL players and coaches can't escape the microphone.

He Said What?! The Best NFL quotes of Week 14

There was a lot of trash-talking following Sunday's games and it was Snow Day in Buffalo.

The Browns were denied their first win; the Seahawks started a skirmish in Jacksonville; Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed his fashion sense; and the Packers could get a boost this week.

Here's the latest edition of "He Said What?!"

— Packers cornerback Damarious Randall on how he did against Browns receiver Josh Gordon: "He had one catch. Any more questions?"

— Gordon on Randall's comment: "This kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day."

— Browns coach Hue Jackson on DeShone Kizer's interceptions: "The two picks, it's still the same old, 'If you turn the ball over, you're going to lose.'"

— Packers coach Mike McCarthy on whether Aaron Rodgers could return this week to play the Panthers: "In his mind, he's ready to go. But it's a medical decision."

— Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson on confronting Jacksonville fans who threw drinks at him: "I'm a human just like anybody else. I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me and throw a beer on me. Just because I'm playing football, I'm still a human being."

— Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles on the chippiness of Sunday's win over the Seahawks: "Teams aren’t used to getting beat by the Jags. We beat the crap out of them for 60 minutes."

— Eagles coach Doug Pederson on losing quarterback Carson Wentz for the season with a torn ACL: "I hate it for Carson Wentz; I hate it for the career and the season he's been having. But at the same time it's been the next man up mentality and that's how we approach it this week."

— Bills receiver Deonte Thompson on playing in a blizzard: "The snow was so high so every time we stepped in it, we would sink so it was tough to run a route. This is going to be something I tell my grandkids about. ... It was a crazy day."

— Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his relationship with receiver Antonio Brown: "Our chemistry is something pretty special. Some people say I abandon my reads and go right to A.B. It's not always true. But sometimes… who wouldn't?"

— Newton on wearing a before and after Sunday's win over the Vikings: Ain’t nobody seen a brimless hat. … You saw it here first. Cam Newton. Brimless hat."

— NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on whether former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams: "Each and every club's got to make those decisions. They make those decisions based on a lot of factors that are best for their football team. And when they do that, that's what's in the best interest."

— Patriots coach Bill Belichick on whether any of his players were looking past the Dolphins game with the Steelers up next: (After a long pause) "No... give me a break."

