News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Jiggling Jenneke dances, fires into the finals

Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Melbourne City began life after Tim Cahill with a 1-0 home A-League win over Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues

Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues

Australia great Cahill parted company with City earlier this week amid concerns over a lack of game time ahead of the 2018 World Cup and reports of a falling out with head coach Warren Joyce.

READ MORE: Wilshere - I have six months left, sometimes I wonder what will happen

READ MORE: Kompany - A shift in power? Only if City dominate for another 10 years

The goal burden should not weigh too heavily for Joyce's men, with on-loan Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack continuing a rich run of scoring form to make it back-to-back wins for the third-placed side.

The 31-year-old made it seven goals in nine appearances for City just before the hour when he slid a low finish into the net from Luke Brattan's pass, crowning a fine move launched by goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis.



It was McCormack's first A-League goal from open play following three penalties and free-kicks apiece.

City faded during the closing stages and needed a brave block during stoppage time from midfielder Stefan Mauk to deny Connor Pain, as the visitors remained fifth in the table.

Back To Top