Bill Walton brings the crazy, as usual, to ESPN telecast

Bill Walton is a loon on TV, and he brings the crazy every time he's in front of the camera.

His work Tuesday night in Phoenix was bonkers, if you looked at some of the internet reactions.



Bill Walton: "If corndogs had eyes and ears, I'd never lose at blackjack."



Dave Pasch: "Huh?"



Bill: "I have a horse named Delaware."

Walton is, pound-for-pound, the greatest color guy in basketball history. Don’t @ me



The ESPN analyst is pure performance art. Sure, he "called" Texas A&M vs. Arizona with play-by-play/comedy partner Dave Pasch, but come on, he was there for everything else, including, somehow, a personalized debate over solar power vs. coal power. No clue why (video from @sonofthebronx via Clippit):

The man has zero cares. It's just two hours of "Stuff Bill Walton Says." (More at Awful Announcing.)