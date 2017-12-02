Packers running back Ty Montgomery has been put on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Ty Montgomery injury update: Packers put RB on IR

The former Stanford wide receiver has been out since Week 10 with a rib injury and had been hopeful to come back this season, but with the move to the IR that notion has been put to rest.

Montgomery originally broke his ribs in Week 4 during the Packers' Thursday night matchup with the Bears and aggravated the injury in his most recent game Nov. 12 against the Bears. He finished the year with 71 carries for 273 yards with three touchdowns, plus 23 receptions and one more receiving score.

In his absence rookie running back Aaron Jones has shown some good things rushing for 370 yards and three touchdowns, but he was out the last two weeks with an injury himself which has left the Packers scrambling.

However, there is a possibility Jones plays once again this week as he looks to be recovering from his knee injury.