Red-hot Salah shatters Fowler's Liverpool record

Mohamed Salah has broken a record held by Liverpool's Robbie Fowler after continuing his electric start to life at Anfield with another goal on Saturday.

The Egypt international, fresh from helping his nation to the World Cup finals last week, opened the scoring against Southampton.

A brilliant long-range effort gave Fraser Forster no chance in the Saints net after the visitors lost possession in their own half.

In scoring the opener, Salah also drew level with Anfield legend Fowler for the most prolific start to life at the club.



8 - Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in his first 12 @premierleague appearances for Liverpool; the joint-most alongside Robbie Fowler (also 8). Finisher. pic.twitter.com/5U9f9c4haj

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 18 de noviembre de 2017



But Salah was not content at merely matching the mark; 10 minutes later he claimed the record outright with his second of the game.

He has now scored nine goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances, a record only Fowler can match in Liverpool history.

The forward has also pitched in with four goals so far in the Champions League, keeping Jurgen Klopp's side in the running for a last-16 place.

And while his Reds career has barely begun, it already looks like he will become a firm favourite for the Anfield faithful if he keeps up his startling scoring record.