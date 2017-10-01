Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

If we can't count on the Ravens' D/ST to dominate Blake Bortles in London, what can we count on? Our Week 4 fantasy defense rankings try to sort out last week's results, which also included the Packers failing to do much at home against the Bengals, the waiver-wire darling Dolphins not living up to their sleeper hype against the Jets, the Steelers disappointing against the Bears, and the Rams pooping in their pants against the 49ers.

We're going back to the well for several favorable matchups this week, with the opponents of the Colts (@ Seahawks), Jets (vs. Jaguars), 49ers (@ Cardinals) and Browns (vs. Bengals) comprising our top four. The Vikings (vs. Lions) and Broncos (vs. Raiders) have tough matchups (though that Raiders matchup isn't looking so bad after their own pants-pooping performance on Sunday night against the Redskins), and if someone other than the Jets, Browns, and 49ers were playing the Jags, Bengals and Cardinals, respectively, they might get bumped out of the top 12.

As it stands, most of the usual suspects are in our starting tier, with the Ravens (vs. Steelers) and Panthers (@ Patriots) dropping out. It's tough to feel too confident about any D/ST every single week, but chances are a lot of drafted units will be in play in Week 4.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Chargers. The Chargers didn't turn it over much against a good defense (Broncos) in Week 1, but they struggled mightily against the Chiefs in Week 3. The Eagles are a similar bend-but-don't-break, make-big-plays defense. They'll add to their six takeaways in this one.

