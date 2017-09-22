Valentino Rossi showed few signs of struggle as he returned from a double leg break to take part in FP1 of the Aragon GP.

Tentative Rossi back on track at Motorland

The MotoGP legend returned to the bike just over three weeks on from suffering a serious injury on a test ride and was keen to make up for lost time at Motorland as he emerged first from the pits in Friday's practice session.

However, the Italian's plans were curtailed as rain suddenly began to fall on the dry track, prompting 'The Doctor' to return to his garage for a bike change.

Once back on track, Rossi managed a few tentative laps, keeping his Yamaha on two wheels to go 18th quickest at two minutes and 4.066 seconds.