The Big Baller Brand on Thursday took the wraps off the redesigned ZO2 Prime, the signature basketball shoe of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball (via Slam).

​Check 'em out: Lonzo Ball touts newly designed ZO2s as ‘lightest basketball shoe ever made’

Ball boasts the ZO2 Prime ‘Remix’ is “the lightest basketball shoe ever made.”



EXCLUSIVE: Lonzo Ball and BBB cancel the original ZO2 Prime design.



Introducing the kicks he'll wear this season: https://t.co/ODiZO4VgeG pic.twitter.com/UGiiBB0yVB

— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 21, 2017



Something seemed amiss this summer, when Ball chose not to wear his own shoe after the second game of the NBA Summer League, instead sporting Nike and Adidas kicks during games.

Ball is expected to wear the new version of his shoe during his first preseason game with the Lakers, Sept. 30 against the Timberwolves.

Folks who shelled out $495 to pre-order the original ZO2 Primes (unless you’re size 14 or 15, of course, since those cost $695), should still receive their pairs by November, as promised, Slam notes. If you’re not down with the ‘Remix’ version, you can get a refund.

Four new colorways of the Prime Remix are expected to be unveiled over the next few weeks.