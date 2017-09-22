News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Cheat, cheat': Smith ruthlessly booed as welfare concerns grow
'Cheat': Dramatic vision shows Steve Smith booed at airport

​Check 'em out: Lonzo Ball touts newly designed ZO2s as ‘lightest basketball shoe ever made’

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Big Baller Brand on Thursday took the wraps off the redesigned ZO2 Prime, the signature basketball shoe of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball (via Slam).

​Check 'em out: Lonzo Ball touts newly designed ZO2s as ‘lightest basketball shoe ever made’

​Check 'em out: Lonzo Ball touts newly designed ZO2s as ‘lightest basketball shoe ever made’

Ball boasts the ZO2 Prime ‘Remix’ is “the lightest basketball shoe ever made.”



Something seemed amiss this summer, when Ball chose not to wear his own shoe after the second game of the NBA Summer League, instead sporting Nike and Adidas kicks during games.

Ball is expected to wear the new version of his shoe during his first preseason game with the Lakers, Sept. 30 against the Timberwolves.

Folks who shelled out $495 to pre-order the original ZO2 Primes (unless you’re size 14 or 15, of course, since those cost $695), should still receive their pairs by November, as promised, Slam notes. If you’re not down with the ‘Remix’ version, you can get a refund.

Four new colorways of the Prime Remix are expected to be unveiled over the next few weeks.

Back To Top