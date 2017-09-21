Russell Westbrook wears his outfits only once, then donates them

Ever wonder what happens to Russell Westbrook's flashiest (and weirdest) outfits?

Russell Westbrook only wears his outfits once, then donates them

The Thunder star appeared on Ellen DeGeneres's talk show Tuesday, where he revealed he only wears his outlandish clothes once, but donates them to Goodwill afterwards.

“Sometimes around Oklahoma City I see a lot of people with my clothes, which I know where they got it from,” he said.

He also said his friends will pick through his clothes and take what they want after he has worn them.

So how long does it take Westbrook to put together an ensemble for Degeneres's talk show? More than an hour, apparently.

“It took me about an hour and 10 minutes,” Westbrook told DeGeneres. “The 10 minutes was because my son, I had to hold him, that took some time. And the hour was making sure I look good for you.”