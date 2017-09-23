Week 4 college football schedule, TV coverage for Top 25 games

Week 4 of the college football schedule will feature two games between top-25 teams.
No. 16 TCU is set to face Mason Rudolph and No. 6 Oklahoma State in a battle of undefeated Big 12 teams on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while No. 17 Mississippi State will travel to take on No. 11 Georgia at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, No. 1 Alabama will face a road test against 3-0 Vanderbilt and No. 8 Michigan is set for a matchup with upstart Purdue.
Here's how you can watch every AP Top 25 team in action this week (all times Eastern).
Saturday, Sept. 23
