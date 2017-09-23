Week 4 college football schedule, TV coverage for Top 25 games

News

Week 4 of the college football schedule will feature two games between top-25 teams.

No. 16 TCU is set to face Mason Rudolph and No. 6 Oklahoma State in a battle of undefeated Big 12 teams on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while No. 17 Mississippi State will travel to take on No. 11 Georgia at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Alabama will face a road test against 3-0 Vanderbilt and No. 8 Michigan is set for a matchup with upstart Purdue.

Here's how you can watch every AP Top 25 team in action this week (all times Eastern).


Thursday, Sept. 21
No. 21 South Florida 43, Temple 7

Friday, Sept. 22

No. 23 Utah at Arizona, 10:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23

UNLV at No. 10 Ohio State, noon, Big Ten Network

N.C. State at No. 12 Florida State, noon, ESPN2/ABC

Kent State at No. 19 Louisville, noon, ACC Network

Old Dominion at No. 13 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network

No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Boston College at No. 2 Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 5 USC at California, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 16 TCU at No. 6 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Toledo at No. 14 Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 8 Michigan at Purdue, 4 p.m., FOX

Nevada at No. 18 Washington State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 3 Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 11 Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 22 San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Syracuse at No. 25 LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 4 Penn State at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 15 Auburn at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 20 Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 7 Washington at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1

No. 24 Oregon at Arizona State, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network
