The Cowboys have filed a strongly worded legal document supporting Ezekiel Elliott in his legal battle against his six-game suspension by the NFL.

Ezekiel Elliott suspension would 'cause the Cowboys irreparable harm' says team legal filing

ESPN reported Friday that the team has filed a declaration of support for the NFL Players Association's bid to get a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction that would halt Elliott's suspension.

According to ESPN, the declaration filed by team general counsel Jason Cohen says an Elliott suspension would "cause the Cowboys irreparable harm." The declaration noted that every practice and game that Elliott misses "will hurt our team's chances of having a successful season and making it to the 2017-2018 NFL playoffs and hopefully the Super Bowl."

The hearing on the NFLPA's motion for a temporary restraining order Elliott has been set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET, per U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant.

If granted, the temporary restraining order, or preliminary injunction, would put on hold Elliott’s suspension if it is upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson.

Elliott and the players union have accused the NFL of conspiracy in hiding critical information regarding the circumstances around his suspension for domestic violence.

Elliott was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, but was not charged with a crime.

NFL lead investigator Kia Roberts, who interviewed Thompson, testified in Elliott’s appeals hearing and recommended the player not be suspended. Roberts doubted Thompson's credibility, but the league did not include the investigator’s findings in its final report and suspension letter.

Also, Lisa Friel, another NFL investigator, reportedly barred Roberts from attending a meeting with Goodell, where Friel recommended the six-game suspension.

