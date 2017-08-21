NBA: LeBron to Knicks? Griffin can see it happening

While the Cavaliers are reportedly preparing for the possibility that this season will be LeBron James' last in Cleveland, a fellow NBA star believes the four-time MVP could be headed to New York.

LeBron to Knicks? Griffin can see it happening

Clippers forward Blake Griffin explained his contrarian theory on the View From The Cheap Seats podcast, saying he thinks James' side has something "brewing" but it is not a plan to play in Los Angeles as many suspect.

"I could see [LeBron] going to New York before L.A. I still think, when you go to the Garden, it's a completely different feeling," Griffin said.

"The energy, there seems like there's just a consistent buzz the entire game. … Even last year when you go play them, it's still there."

James re-signed with the Cavs on a three-year deal worth $100million last August, but the 32-year-old can opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.

According to reports, James is intrigued with pursuing a Los Angeles Lakers exit plan, but Griffin does not see it happening.

"Honestly, I don't see him coming to L.A. period," Griffin said. "Listen, again, I have no idea [laughs]. I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys. I don't know what's going to happen, but I think something's brewing and they're going to try to make that work."