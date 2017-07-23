Marshawn Lynch began the sporting Skittles craze with his personal Skittles assistant in Seattle. Kyle Busch just cut out the middle man.

Kyle Busch has a helmet that dispenses Skittles

The NASCAR driver debuted his personal Skittles dispensing helmet this weekend in preparation for the Brickyard 400 which he has won in back-to-back seasons.

He will not be using the helmet in an actual racing situation, though who's to say he couldn't find a way to make it work in the future. When a man needs his Skittles he gets his Skittles.

Busch will be looking for his first victory of the season this weekend.