Kyle Busch has a helmet that dispenses Skittles

Marshawn Lynch began the sporting Skittles craze with his personal Skittles assistant in Seattle. Kyle Busch just cut out the middle man.
The NASCAR driver debuted his personal Skittles dispensing helmet this weekend in preparation for the Brickyard 400 which he has won in back-to-back seasons.
He will not be using the helmet in an actual racing situation, though who's to say he couldn't find a way to make it work in the future. When a man needs his Skittles he gets his Skittles.
Busch will be looking for his first victory of the season this weekend.