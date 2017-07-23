Mexico take on Jamaica at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Sunday for a place in the Gold Cup final.

Jamaica vs Mexico: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Gold Cup game preview

These two countries met in the competition's 2015 final, with Mexico winning that match 3-1, and Jamaica have made impressive progress once again to set up a rematch against more illustrious opposition.

The Reggae Boyz will once again enter the match as underdogs but they have already demonstrated their ability to cause Mexico problems by holding them to a 0-0 draw during the group stage.

Game Jamaica vs Mexico Date Sunday, July 23 Time 18:00 local, 21:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go. It can also be watched in Spanish on Univision.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 / Univision Fox Sports Go

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Jamaica players Goalkeepers Blake, Miller, Hyatt Defenders Harriott, Lowe, Richie, Powell, Campbell, Fisher, Lawrence, Taylor Midfielders Grandison, Binns, Watson, Lambert, Gordon, Morris Forwards Francis, Mattocks, Burke, Nicholson, Johnson, Williams

Jamaica set up in a tight, disciplined 4-4-2 formation against Canada and can be expected to take the same approach here. Their goalkeeper Andre Blake has conceded only two goals in four games so far.

Potential starting XI: Blake; Powell, Lowe, Taylor, Lawrence; Gordon, Lambert, Watson, Francis; Williams, Mattocks.

Position Mexico players Goalkeepers Corona, Fraga, Munoz Defenders Rodriguez, Pereira, Ayala, Alvarez, Montes, Marin, Lopez, Reyes, Mayorga Midfielders Molina, Pineda, Gutierrez, E. Hernandez, Pizarro, J. Hernandez, Gallardo, Duenas Forwards Torres, Barragan, Sepulveda

Mexico's midfield looks to be fairly settled, but they continue to experiment with different defensive combinations and none of their strikers have really made the centre-forward position their own.

Potential starting XI: Corona; Alvarez, Pereira, Ayala, Gallardo; Duenas, Molina, Pizarro; E. Hernandez, Sepulveda, Pineda.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Mexico are 4/7 favourites to beat Jamaica and reach the final, according to Oddschecker, with the Caribbean side rated at 7/1 and the draw available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

On paper, this looks to be a very winnable semi-final for Mexico on the more forgiving side of the draw.

But while Jamaica have far less talent at their disposal than El Tri, they did plant a seed of doubt in their opponents' minds by holding them to a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

That is especially relevant because at the Gold Cup, extra time is only played in the final. If this game is tied once again after 90 minutes, it will go straight to a penalty shootout.

The longer this match goes on without a Mexico goal, then, the more anxious their fans will grow about the ability of a - so far - laboured attack to break down what has been a solid Jamaican rearguard.

The Reggae Boyz have the tournament's standout goalkeeper in Blake and in front of him, two organized lines of four. If Jamaica were willing to stay disciplined and stick to their game plan against a team like Canada, they certainly will be here.

The good news for Mexico is that though they have not scored freely at this tournament, they have scored early. Four of their six goals so far have come within the first half hour, and another at the famous Rose Bowl in Pasadena would go a long way.